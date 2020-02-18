Michael Bloomberg Backlash: 'Black And Latino Males' Don't Know How To 'Behave In The Workplace'

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City campaigning to take down President Trump in November, is being held to account for past comments just as he begins rising in the polls thanks in large part to the roll-out of an aggressive ad campaign schedule.

After stumbling to address resurfaced video last week regarding the NYPD’s “stop-and-frisk” policy in 2015 and redlining in 2008, a 2011 interview featuring the billionaire’s comments on "Black and Latino males" who, according to him, don't know how to "behave in the workplace" is now sparking outrage.

In the 2011 interview with PBS, Bloomberg was discussing his $127 million Young Men's Initiative plan, which was aimed at reducing economic disparities for Black and Latino men. The billionaire told interviewer Jeffrey Brown: "There's this enormous cohort of Black and Latino males, age, let's say, 16 to 25, that don't have jobs, don't have any prospects, don't know how to find jobs, don't know what their skill sets are, [and] don't know how to behave in the workplace where they have to work collaboratively and collectively."

Bloomberg also claimed, "Blacks and Latinos score terribly in school testing compared to whites and Asians" and reiterated his crime talking points, "If you look at where crime takes place, it's in minority neighborhoods. If you look at who the victims and the perpetrators are, it's virtually all minorities. This is something that has gone on for a long time."

These comments are reminiscent of the remarks given in his 2015 speech from the Aspen Institute, "You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16-25. That's true in New York, that's true in virtually every city."

See the 2011 interview below: