CBS News Debate To Also Air Live On BET

CBS EVENING NEWS anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and CBS THIS MORNING co-host Gayle King will moderate the CBS News Democratic presidential primary debate in primetime on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 8:00-10:15 PM, ET, at the Charleston Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C. Joining O’Donnell and King in the questioning will be FACE THE NATION moderator and CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, and 60 MINUTES correspondent Bill Whitaker.

The debate is sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee and will be held in coordination with the DNC and the South Carolina Democratic Party.

The debate will be streamed live on CBSN, CBS News’ free 24/7 streaming news service, and on Twitter via @CBSNews. The debate will also air live in its entirety on BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS and the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience.

Immediately following the debate, CBS News will continue with live coverage from 10:15-11:00 PM, ET, on the CBS Television Network, CBSN, and Twitter. CBSN’s “Red and Blue” anchor Elaine Quijano, with CBS News’ political correspondent Ed O’Keefe, will anchor the post-debate program, produced by CBSN, which will feature live interviews with the candidates, surrogates and other newsmakers, plus in-depth analysis and reporting from the team of CBS News journalists and contributors in Charleston.

CBS News will co-host the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, social welfare organization that aims to educate today's voters and train tomorrow's leaders. Twitter is a debate partner. Using the hashtag #DemDebate, voters from around the country will be able to tweet questions, which the moderators may ask of the candidates live on the debate stage.

CBS News and the Democratic National Committee will announce the format and the candidates who qualify for the debate at a later date.

The CBS News debate is the last before the key South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday.

In addition to the moderators and network correspondents, CBS News’ robust team of 2020 campaign reporters will continue their coverage of the candidates as they arrive in Charleston and join the debate stage.

Below is a summary of CBS News’ coverage plans: