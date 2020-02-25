Popular Food Blogger Angela Davis Searches For Missing 16-Year-Old Son

Angela Davis, otherwise known as the “Kitchenista,” posted a message on Twitter about her 16-year old son, Jaden Davis, who has been missing since February 22 and was last seen in the area of Picadilly and Canterbury Road near 8 Mile on Detroit’s west side.

He is described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He also has a dragonfly tattoo on his forearm and a clock/rose tattoo on his upper arm, reports the MetroTimes.com

Davis turned to social media for help in trying to locate her son.

“Urgent ask... Never thought I'd need to do this but my son is missing in #Detroit and I need help locating,” she tweeted over a photo of Jaden.

“Jaden was last seen Sat 2/22 in the Greenacres neighborhood. 16 y/o, 5'9, 175 lbs. He was wearing a blue hoodie/black pants. PLEASE call 313-596-1240 or DM me w/ info.”