Dunkin’ Donuts Releases New Bacon In A Bag Snack

Dunkin’ Donuts is taking snacking to a whole new level after announcing that they will start to sell bacon by the bag.

Starting on Wednesday, February 26th, Snackin’ Bacon with Sweet Black Pepper seasoning will be available nationwide at Dunkin.

“Here at Dunkin’, we’ve been working hard to formulate the perfect afternoon pick-me up and really, what’s better than a bag full of bacon?” the company said in an official post.

Eight half-strips of high-end cherrywood-smoked bacon seasoned with brown sugar and black pepper seasoning is the perfect treat for sweet and savory lovers.

The coffee-crazed brand says that the meaty treat can be paired with their caramel, French vanilla, and hazelnut flavors when customers are deciding which of their iced coffees, iced lattes, or Cold Brews to select.

“With its classic flavors featured in everything from toothpaste to vodka, bacon is a phenomenon. But, at Dunkin’, we believe the best way to enjoy bacon is simple: eat it,” said the company.

Although meat is on the agenda, Dunkin’ has diversified their flavor profile when they officially launched its Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich in November 2019 after testing the product over the summer.

CNN Business reports that the sandwich was meant for the chain to capitalize on growing on the interests of consumers wanting plant-based products.

With more foodie options on the menu, Dunkin’ Donuts is appealing to a wide range of customers.