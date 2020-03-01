Vanessa Bryant Is ‘Devastated’ That Photos Of Husband Kobe Bryant’s Crash Scene Were Leaked

Vanessa Bryant, widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in helicopter crash recently near Los Angeles, is “absolutely devastated” that photos of the grisly scene were leaked to the public.

According to Gary Robb, Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer, she went to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department on January 26, the day of the crash, to request “a no-fly zone,” and to ban photographers from shooting the wreckage where her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others also perished, ESPN reported.

“This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families' privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests," Robb said according to the report.

Still, the Sheriff’s Department is allegedly responsible for sharing the photos which show the victim’s remains said The Los Angeles Times.

Robb wants those involved to be held responsible and asked that they "face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated."

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company and Pilot

ESPN also said that deputies were asked to delete any photos of the incident after the Department received a complaint that an official with the Sheriff’s Department was showing photos at a bar. Unfortunately, this Sheriff’s Department has a long history of sharing photos from investigations involving celebrities, including the 2009 attack on singer Rihanna by her then-boyfriend, performer Chris Brown, said The Hill.