Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Girlfriend And Mother Of His 3 Children Josie Harris Dies At 40

TMZ is reporting Josie Harris , Floyd Mayweather 's ex-girlfriend, has died at 40 years old. She was allegedly found dead in her car at her home in Valencia, California. TMZ reports, "Officials were called to the home around 9:30 PM and when they arrived, they found 40-year-old Harris unresponsive in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene." The case is reportedly being "treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide probe."

Harris and Mayweather reportedly dated from 1995 to 2010. In 2010, he was convicted of attacking her and served two months in jail. Mayweather would later claim in an interview he was restraining her because she was on drugs, which Harris denied and sued him for defamation. The case is still ongoing.



Josie Harris is the mother of three of Floyd Mayweather’s children. Mayweather has not released a statement on the passing of Harris.