Floyd Mayweather Posts Heartbreaking Message About The Loss Of His Ex

Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend and mother of boxer Floyd Mayweather’s three children, was found dead in her driveway on Tuesday (March 10) evening. Now, homicide detectives are investigating her untimely demise.

Originally, it was reported that police were conducting a death investigation as opposed to a homicide investigation. However, according to CBS Los Angeles, a homicide investigation is currently underway. There is no explanation for why the nature of the investigation changed.

Around 9:30 p.m. yesterday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department was called to the scene of a Santa Clarita Valley, Calif., home. Harris, who had not been publicly identified by police, was found dead in her car. While the police have yet to identify the victim as Josie Harris, TMZ confirmed that the woman in the vehicle is the 40-year-old former flame of the champion boxer.

Harris and Mayweather went their separate ways in 2010, after spending 10 years together, following several allegations of domestic abuse. According to TMZ, in 2010 Harris claimed Floyd entered her Vegas home while she slept, pulled her hair and then attacked her in front of their children, which led to Mayweather serving two months in jail. In 2015, Harris also sued the boxer for more than $20 million in a defamation suit, which is reportedly still ongoing.

As of March 12, Mayweather has yet to publicly comment on Harris’ death and according to his Twitter account, he is currently overseas.