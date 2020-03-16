How LeBron James’ I Promise School Is Helping Students During Coronavirus Pandemic

From the NBA to public schools, the coronavirus has devastated the country. However, once again, NBA icon LeBron James has found a way to step up via his I Promise School.



All private schools and publics are shut down in Ohio as of Thursday but the I Promise School’s Family Resource Center will reportedly remain open, which will help students and families.



Michele Campbell, the Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, told USA Today that James was passionate about the Family Resource Center staying open. According to Campbell, he said, “We need to make that happen. We need to do whatever we can to make that happen and make these services stay open.”





Campbell said, “Having the Family Resource Center open is just huge. I was very happy that our school system allowed us to do that. They understand the importance of that for our families. We built up this trust in having that available through the time. People are closing all over, and we’re doing the opposite.”



Campbell also added that although the school was not prepared for a pandemic, “My hope is life turns back to normal. But we are prepared to serve and help them through that. Depending on what happens, we’ll face it head on.”



USA Today reports the I Promise School “partnered with Smuckers and Akron Food Bank to prep and give care packages filled with food, toothpaste and toilet paper to its 1,443 enrolled students and their families. The center has remained open for any families that need shelter, clothing, medical care and mental health assistance. And the center has kept its hotline open.”



In 2019, LeBron James opened the I PROMISE school, a public school with students attending grades three through five. The school is in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.



According to The New York Times, over 3,600 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus. As of March 16, there are 37 reported cases in Ohio. The number is more than likely higher all over the country but the Trump administration’s testing failures have limited medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus.

For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.



