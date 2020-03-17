Al Roker Is Forecasting The Weather From His Kitchen

Al Roker, like many Americans, is now working from home due to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning (March 17), the TODAY weatherman broadcasted the weather live from his own kitchen after a colleague on NBC morning show tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Roker was seen sharing weather news with viewers across the country using a laptop and iPad.

“Craig and Al are out once again — we’re just being super, super cautious,” co-host Savannah Guthrie said on-air. “There was a 9 o’clock employee, someone on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, who tested positive for the virus. Craig and Al had some contact, so we’re just, out of an abundance of caution, keeping them home.”

“But they feel good,” she added. “In fact, Al feels so good that he wants to do the weather.”

“I didn’t have to commute in, so I did sleep in!” Roker said while laughing. “We’ve kind of jerry-rigged this system, so I’ve got all my graphics and everything I need.”