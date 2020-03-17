Al Roker Is Forecasting The Weather From His Kitchen

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Al Roker, like many Americans, is now working from home due to the coronavirus.
On Tuesday morning (March 17), the TODAY weatherman broadcasted the weather live from his own kitchen after a colleague on NBC morning show tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
Roker was seen sharing weather news with viewers across the country using a laptop and iPad.
“Craig and Al are out once again — we’re just being super, super cautious,” co-host Savannah Guthrie said on-air. “There was a 9 o’clock employee, someone on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, who tested positive for the virus. Craig and Al had some contact, so we’re just, out of an abundance of caution, keeping them home.”
“But they feel good,” she added. “In fact, Al feels so good that he wants to do the weather.”
“I didn’t have to commute in, so I did sleep in!” Roker said while laughing. “We’ve kind of jerry-rigged this system, so I’ve got all my graphics and everything I need.”
While working from home, @alroker confirmed that yes, he is in fact wearing pants. 🤣🤣👖 pic.twitter.com/tHCmFZMrcb— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2020
Yesterday, Roker provided viewers with a heads-up about his indefinite at-home arrangement and thanked NBC’s technical support team along with a few of his colleagues for helping him get set up at his home.
“Our crack #techsupport team at @nbcnews #fieldtransmission has my tech outfitted so I will be broadcasting from the Roker/Roberts #kitchen tomorrow am on @todayshow and @3rdhourtoday,” he captioned one video.
“Part of the team getting yours truly on the air with @todayshow weather @3rdhourtoday,” Roker said. “Thanks to Don Tshounikas in his home, @kathrynprociv is in @30rockefellerplaza and @brianvanaken at home. I am on my iPad so NO @nbcnews crew is with me as I hang at home out of an abundance of caution following a brief interaction with one of our producers who tested positive.”
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
