Ice Cube Is Looking Forward To The Day When Trump Is Arrested

In 2018, legendary rapper Ice Cube dropped a track called “Arrest the President,” which was obviously about Donald Trump. In a recent interview, Cube maintained he can’t wait for Trump to be arrested.



On The Breakfast Club on New York’s 105.1 FM, the 50-year-old mentioned the 2018 song, saying, “Yeah, I said: ‘Arrest the [President].’ They still haven’t gotten to arrest the President. That’s what I want to do.”

Charlamagne added, “Well, when he gets out that White House, he's definitely gonna be in handcuffs.”



Cube replied saying,“Man. I can’t wait to see that, like that [Harvey] Weinstein in those handcuffs, man. That’s a beautiful day.”



Weinstein is curretnly serviving 23 years at Wende Correctional Facility in New York after being found guilty earlier this month of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

As for Trump, it is widely believed, once he leaves office, charges will quickly be filed by Letitia "Tish" James, New York's attorney general. According to CNN, James’ has “subpoenaed two banks for records related to Trump Organization projects and has continued to pursue a lawsuit against the Trump Foundation, alleging it violated state and federal charities law.”



In April, James told MSNBC, "Most of his business activities are performed in New York. He engages in business in New York. He operates in New York. And it's really critically important that New Yorkers, and as taxpayers ... that we understand and know whether or not he devalued his corporations and he received some tax benefits thereof. That he engaged in false claims against New Yorkers and as a result of that we are seeking to see what we can do legally."



As of now, a sitting president cannot be arrested unless it is through the impeachment process and we already know how the attempts of that turned out. Cube may have to wait a while longer to see if his song will ever become reality.



See Cube’s interview below:

