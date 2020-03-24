Future 40: Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Will Never Give Up

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019

Miss USA's 2019 winner, Cheslie Kryst, is an attorney who spends part of her time working pro bono to reduce the sentences of incarcerated prisoners.

For her last question in the final round, Kryst was asked whether the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have gone too far. "I don't think these movements have gone too far. What #MeToo and #TimesUp are about are making sure that we foster safe and inclusive workplaces in our country," she said. "As an attorney, that's exactly what I want to hear and that's exactly what I want for this country. I think they're good movements."