Steph Curry Teams Up With Dr. Anthony Fauci To Answer COVID-19 Questions

The NBA season is on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic and debate is still in the air over whether or not it will continue later or end without a playoffs or championship series this season. But three-time NBA champion Steph Curry has decided to play on a different court to help fight the spread of the disease. Curry has teamed up with one of the leading voices in the battle to try to make a difference in fighting this worldwide pandemic.



The Golden State Warriors guard is hosting a coronavirus question and answer session along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Instagram at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT), according to the Los Angeles Times.



Curry has been active in trying to stem the tide of COVID-19, having donated 1 million meals to the Alameda County Food Bank. He also joined other Warriors players, coaches and owners to donate $1 million to Chase Center workers in San Francisco, the Times reported.

