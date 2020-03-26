Steph Curry Teams Up With Dr. Anthony Fauci To Answer COVID-19 Questions

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The NBA season is on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic and debate is still in the air over whether or not it will continue later or end without a playoffs or championship series this season. But three-time NBA champion Steph Curry has decided to play on a different court to help fight the spread of the disease. Curry has teamed up with one of the leading voices in the battle to try to make a difference in fighting this worldwide pandemic.
The Golden State Warriors guard is hosting a coronavirus question and answer session along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Instagram at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT), according to the Los Angeles Times.
Curry has been active in trying to stem the tide of COVID-19, having donated 1 million meals to the Alameda County Food Bank. He also joined other Warriors players, coaches and owners to donate $1 million to Chase Center workers in San Francisco, the Times reported.
The event, which will stream live on Curry’s Instagram account, @StephenCurry30, will answer questions about advanced safety methods, how the virus is affecting the sports world and the suspension of the NBA.
Curry missed two games this season because of the flu, but that was prior to the onslaught of COVID-19 though the country, which has infected more than 69,000 nationwide and killed more than 1,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
