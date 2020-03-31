BET House Party Presents: Real Talk with Dr. Alexea Gaffney

Join BET’s House Party series on IG Live Tuesday, March 31!

Get your health and wellness questions answered from Dr. Alexea Gaffney, who is working on the frontlines at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Gaffney is a board certified Internist and Pediatrician with additional subspecialty training in Infectious Diseases. She previously worked as an Infectious Diseases consultant at Stony Brook Primary Care and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Gaffney received her undergraduate education at Fisk University in Nashville, TN where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and was awarded Departmental Honors in Biology for her academic achievements and extracurricular activities. Dr. Gaffney received her medical education at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Currently, Dr. Gaffney utilizes her diverse skill set to provide comprehensive preventive medical care and treatment of acute and chronic medical conditions to a diverse population that includes high risk and medically complex patients.

In addition to patient care, her responsibilities included education of medical students, resident physicians and subspecialty fellowship trainees in the division of Infectious Diseases.

Spread the word using #BETHOUSEPARTY and tune into @BET on Instagram Tuesday, March 31 at 1:00 PM EST/10:00 AM PT!

The BET House Party IG Live series will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.