Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Defends Getting Haircut During Self-Quarantine

The self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic has been tough on millions of Americans. That said, if you go on social media, you’ll see many people are frustrated they can’t get a haircut or go to a salon. However, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot , where COVID-19 is devastating Black communities , found a way to get a cut and she is now defending herself. Yesterday (April 6), a photo surfaced of a stylist saying she had the “privilege” of cutting Lightfoot’s hair. See below:

According to The Chicago Tribune, Lightfoot was asked about the haircut to which she appeared to deflect by saying, “I think what really people want to talk about is, we’re talking about people dying here. We’re talking about significant health disparities. I think that’s what people care most about.”



However, when questioned again, she explained, “The woman who cut my hair had a mask and gloves on so we are, I am practicing what I’m preaching.”



The mayor was grilled again after a reporter reminded her that during a public service announcement, Lightfoot told a person off-screen, "Getting your roots done is not essential.”

The Chicago Tribune described Lightfoot as “visibly annoyed” as she responded, “I’m the public face of this city. I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye… I take my personal hygiene very seriously. As I said, I felt like I needed to have a haircut. I’m not able to do that myself, so I got a haircut. You want to talk more about that?”



All barbers and stylists were shut down under the state’s stay-at-home order.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.