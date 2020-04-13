Future 40: Meet Disability Advocate Vilissa Thompson

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Vilissa Thompson
Founder and CEO of Ramp Your Voice
Vilissa Thompson is a Licensed Master Social Worker and the founder and CEO of Ramp Your Voice, an organization that promotes self-advocacy and empowerment among disabled people. She launched Ramp Your Voice in 2013 because she wanted to enhance the voices she didn’t see a lot of growing up. The organization has turned into a platform for discussion on disability from an intersectional lens.
A South Carolina native, she publicly addresses the lack of diversity within the disability community and the need to be seen within the media. Thompson is a disability rights consultant, writer and activist who has taken on the role as a prominent leader who can address the issues disabled people, specifically Black women, face.
She assisted Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the development of the Disability Rights & Equality policy plan and is the co-host of the Wheelin’ & Dealin’ podcast.
Moving forward she has emphasized the need to be unapologetically herself, “Black, disabled, and making good trouble to shake up the status quo.”
Vilissa Thompson
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS