An African-American man wearing a protective face mask to prevent virus infection

Blacks And Latinos Are Dying At Twice The Rate Of Whites From Coronavirus In New York City

New data shows shocking numbers.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The coronavirus has been devastating Black communities in St. Louis, Chicago and  Milwaukee. Now, New York City is the latest to report a disportionate number of African-Americans dying from the respiratory infection.

According to ABC News, data reports that Black or African Americans are the largest demographic to die from the virus with 1,999 known deaths. Additionally, Hispanic or Latinx people “were the second-highest in the city, with at least 1,696 deaths, according to the data. At least 1,861 white people have died, making them the third-most affected group in terms of fatalities. Deaths of Asian people were lowest, at 463.”

On April 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that “African Americans accounted for 33% of the hospitalizations despite being 13% of the population.”

The fear is being felt all over. Marbre Stahly-Butts, a 34-year-old pregnant, Black woman in Brooklyn, opened up to Good Morning America about the alarming statistics. “There's normal anxiety that comes with being a first-time mother and then anxiety around pregnancy,” she says. “And then add onto that anxiety around this disease and what it means for me and the baby, and then just the general anxiety where it's a real moment where lots of people we love are in crisis."

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Photo: Robin Gentry

