Future 40: Broadway Baby Celia Rose Gooding Is One To Watch

Celia Rose Gooding

Broadway Actress

Celia Rose Gooding is a 19-year-old actress starring in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill. The show -- and all of Broadway -- is currently on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Celia Rose Gooding took Broadway by storm, when she followed in the footsteps of her Tony Award–winning mother, LaChanze. In December 2019, the actress made her Broadway debut as Frankie in the production of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill. She plays a 16-year-old adoptive, queer Black daughter in a white family who advocates for a friend who has been raped.

While playing such an emotional role, Gooding also made history with her mother, as the first Black mother and daughter to appear on Broadway simultaneously. "As Black women, we are told that there's only so much that we can do," she told BET. "It's important that we are seeing reflections of ourselves doing well and in powerful places."