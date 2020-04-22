Ben’s Chilli Bowl Struggles To Stay Afloat After COVID-19 Outbreak

One of the staples of the Washington D.C restaurant community now finds itself struggling to survive because of coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 hit us hard, we’ve had to consolidate, we’re just working out of here for carry out and delivery,” Sage Ali, owner of Ben’s Chili Bowl told local station WJLA. “We applied for the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan and unfortunately, it did not get through yet.”

Ali’s parents, Ben and Virginia, opened the U Street corridor diner in 1958 and it is one of the few that have remained standing through the Civil Rights movement, the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King, the economic downturns of the 70s and 80s, and the socio-economic changes around the Cordozo/Shaw districts.

Ali said the restaurant was anticipating a good year, but when COVID-19 began to sweep through the country, forcing restaurants, theaters and other social gathering places to either shut their doors or stop their dining room service.

Ben’s opted for the latter.

“We were looking to really have our best year yet,” Ali said. “And all of a sudden this hit and it just took in a very very different direction.”