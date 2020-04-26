Future 40: Quentin And Stefanie Brown James Are Building Black Political Power

Husband and wife duo Quentin and Stefanie Brown James are the founders and CEOs of Vestige Strategies, a civic and community engagement firm based in Washington, D.C. The couple made headlines during the midterm elections by spending nearly $2 million on TV ads to boost the Black voter turnout in Florida.

“We want to eliminate the narrative that there are no qualified Black candidates and staffers to serve in senior-level campaigns, especially during presidential elections,” Stefanie told Birmingham Times.

Although partners under the same organization, Quentin and Stefanie have had their fair share of individual accomplishments. Stefanie served as the National African American Vote Director for the 2012 Obama for America Campaign, where she organized the African Americans for Obama program and worked to get Black leaders and voters to register and vote. Quentin was the Black Americans Director for the Ready for Hillary PAC where he directed the outreach to the black community across the United States.

“I believe my work is about us all giving back and uplifting those in our communities who want to be public servants,” Quentin told NBCBLK. “By pooling our resources collectively, we can ensure that we have equal representation in government.”