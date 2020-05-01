Video Shows Children Dancing In Racist Obama Mask At Michigan Protest

A Twitter video has surfaced capturing two children dancing at a protest in Lansing, Michigan, while wearing masks, one of which appear to be a darkened caricature of former President Barack Obama. The other donning a Donald Trump mask.

As a crowd standing in the rain laughs at them, a song that berates the government for “taking” from people plays while the children prance around.

It is unclear who the children are, but the display is part of a series of gun-toting protests called “Reopen Michigan” aimed at the state’s Democratic governor who has come under attack from right-wing extremists as well as Trump for trying to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in her state.