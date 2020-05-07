GirlTrek Launches #DaughtersOf Mother's Day Campaign With Angela Davis And Nikki Giovanni

We could all use a little self care these days, and a new initiative by the founders of Girl Trek is going to help make sure Black women are looking out for themselves, and each other.

#DaughtersOf, described as "a multifaceted-initiative to examine the immediate and critical importance of self-care and healing for Black women through the lens of their matrilineal traditions," invites Black women to share stories of "hope, healing and happiness."

The campaign was created by Girl Trek founders Vanessa Garrison and T. Morgan Dixon, who encourage Black women to share stories based on the "lineage and legacy of Black women.."

#DaughtersOf aims to recruit others to tell "stories of who we are and where we come from, as told by the daughters of fearless Black women."

The program launches on Friday, May 8 — just before Mother's Day — with a conversation between writers Angela Davis and Nikki Giovanni. The event, titled "Daughters, Mothers and the Secrets That We Keep: A Radically Honest Conversation with Angela Davis and Nikki Giovanni," will broadcast on Facebook Live this Friday at 7pm EST.

GirlTrek is "the largest health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls in the country," boasting over 625,000 members.

See a trailer for #DaughtersOf below: