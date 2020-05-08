Family of Sean Reed Denies He Had Weapon When Indianapolis Police Shot Him

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The family of a Black man who was shot and killed by Indianapolis police on May 6, are seeking answers and questioning why his life was ended rather than officers finding an alternative to deescalate the situation.
"Y'all be murdering us black people for years," Jamie Reed, the father of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed told Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor, the Indianapolis Star reports. "What's going on? What's the investigation? What's going on?"
Reed, 21, was engaged in a car chase with police officers that he livestreamed on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening. As he exited his vehicle, the chase continued and police say there was an exchange of gunfire, leaving Reed fatally wounded.
However, his father denies that he shot at police.
“He had a t-shirt in his hand and a cellphone,” Jamie Reed said in a video interview with TMZ. “He’s running with no shirt on, so they would have seen the gun. They tased him first, so if you’d have seen a gun and you’re an officer and you’re assuming he’s about to pull it, you’d have already shot.
“They tased him first, and they shot him while he was down,” Reed said.
An investigation into the case reportedly continues.
Reed’s sister, Jazmine Reed, said that her brother attended basic training with the U.S. Air Force and had himself aspired to be a police officer, according to the paper.
"They tased him and shot my little brother," she cried. "They shot my little brother dead after he was already down. They took him from us."
A comment allegedly uttered by an officer at the scene about Reed’s funeral, saying “think it’s gonna be closed casket homie,” is also causing additional outrage and calls for justice.
Reed’s uncle Tyrell Reed told TMZ that the family’s grief was worsened by the comment.
"He did not deserve to die like that," Jackie McCrory-Talley, who lives in the area told the Star. "No matter what he did. They could have shot him in his leg. They did not have to do that. There was 10-12 rounds (of gunshots) after he was tased."
Photo Credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
