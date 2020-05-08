Family of Sean Reed Denies He Had Weapon When Indianapolis Police Shot Him

The family of a Black man who was shot and killed by Indianapolis police on May 6, are seeking answers and questioning why his life was ended rather than officers finding an alternative to deescalate the situation.

"Y'all be murdering us black people for years," Jamie Reed, the father of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed told Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor, the Indianapolis Star reports. "What's going on? What's the investigation? What's going on?"

Reed, 21, was engaged in a car chase with police officers that he livestreamed on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening. As he exited his vehicle, the chase continued and police say there was an exchange of gunfire, leaving Reed fatally wounded.

However, his father denies that he shot at police.

“He had a t-shirt in his hand and a cellphone,” Jamie Reed said in a video interview with TMZ. “He’s running with no shirt on, so they would have seen the gun. They tased him first, so if you’d have seen a gun and you’re an officer and you’re assuming he’s about to pull it, you’d have already shot.

“They tased him first, and they shot him while he was down,” Reed said.