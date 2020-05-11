Why Jay-Z and Roc Nation Want Prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery Death To Quit

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is calling for swift action from Georgia state officials in the Ahmaud Arbery case, asking for felony convictions for the individuals involved in his Feb. 23 shooting death and requesting that the outside prosecutor in the case recuse himself due to conflicts of interest.

In an open letter from Roc Nation’s social justice arm Team Roc, signed by Jay-Z and rappers Meek Mill and Yo Gotti along with singer Alicia Keys, the group also requests Georgia attorney general Christopher Carr appoint a special prosecutor in order to guarantee a fair trial.

Because one of the two men arrested last week, Greg McMichael had been a police officer, Liberty County D.A. Tom Durden, should recuse himself, the letter says. McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, were shown on a video that surfaced May 5 following Arbery, who was out jogging near his Brunswick, Ga. home, and confronting him. The younger McMichael eventually shoots him to death.

The letter also calls for the arrest of William Bryan, a neighbor of the McMichaels who took the video as an accomplice.