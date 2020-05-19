Ahmaud Arbery Outrage: Sister’s Killer Posts Photo Of Jogger’s Dead Body On Snapchat

A gruesome photo of the aftermath of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery briefly found its way to social media after the sister of the man charged in his death posted an image of his dead body to Snapchat.

Lindsay McMichael admitted posting the picture to her page, but said she did it because she’s “a true crime fan,” according to the U.K. tabloid newspaper The Sun, which first reported the story.

“I listen to four or five podcasts a week – I’m constantly watching that sort of thing,” she told The Sun. “It was more of a, ‘Holy s***, I can’t believe this has happened.’ It was absolutely poor judgement."

But she was blasted by attorney Lee Merrit, who is representing Arbery’s family.

"The picture Lindsay McMichael posted was very disturbing and very disturbing to the family,” he told The Sun. "It also highlights that there are probably more video and more images of before, during and after Ahmaud's murder - these images aren't meant for public consumption in this way.

"It actually fits in with the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism,” he said.

Her brother Travis McMichael is charged with felony murder and her father, Greg, is charged as an accessory after their May 7 arrest in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Arbery, 25.

Video of the incident went viral and led to their being taken into custody.

As the McMichaels sit in jail waiting on a bond hearing, Lindsay McMichael is defending them, saying they aren’t racists and they never “meant to kill” anyone and remarked they always “loved” her boyfriends who weren’t white.