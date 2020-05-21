FBI Opening Independent Investigation Into Breonna Taylor’s Fatal Shooting

The FBI is launching its own investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor after mounting public criticism and demands for an independent inquiry.

"The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner," the FBI Louisville Field Office said via a statement. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time."

The bureau's actions will be further reaching and more expensive than what Mayor Greg Fischer had proposed when he agreed on Wednesday (May 20) to turn over the findings of the Louisville Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit to state and federal officials.

FBI officials confirmed on Thursday that their investigation is “independent” from that of the Louisville police’s.