Future 40: Condola Rashad Goes Beyond Broadway in Debut Solo EP

Condola Rashad is a four-time Tony-nominated actress, best known for her work on Broadway.
Although she comes from a family of artists, Condola Rashad has had no trouble making a name for herself. The 33-year-old actress first started gaining public attention with her performance in the off-Broadway, Pulitzer-winning production "Ruined."
She has since earned four Tony Award nominations and landed a recurring role on the Showtime series "Billions." Rashad continues to push for representation of Black people in a variety of spaces because of her experience growing up in the entertainment industry under her mother, legendary actress Phylicia Rashad.
"My advice to any young performer would be, don't be afraid of the work, the award, the reward is in the work itself," she said. "And I think that we're living in a time right now where a lot of people can get away with the bare minimum, but that's not the beauty of art necessarily. The beauty is putting in the work."
Young Condola grew up studying her mom, tagging along on sets and watching every piece of production behind the scenes.
"When you don't see yourself portrayed, you start to believe that certain things are not for you," Rashad told BET. "And so by having representation, it does allow for young people to start to experience themselves differently because of what they're able to see. And I do hope that my work as an artist does add to that in some way."
Although she's not showing signs of slowing down her acting career, Rashad has expanded her artistry. This spring Rashad released her debut EP entitled, Space Daughter. The album pairs with a visual accompaniment all conceived, produced and co-directed by Rashad.
Rashad trained as a classical pianist during her adolescence, and was the lead singer and songwriter of an alternative band, “Condola & The Stoop Kids.” Her musical influences range from Little Dragon to India Arie, Stevie Wonder to Timbaland - she has never stuck to creating one genre of music.
After spending two years putting Space Daughter together, Rashad is navigating an album release much differently than she expected, but she's glad to finally share her music and do some good at the same time.
In effort to provide care to those who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, Rashad will donate 100% of her personal proceeds earned from her single "Give Up The Gold" during the month of May to benefit Hearts of Gold, an organization whose goals are to help and reimagine the future of homeless mothers and their children together.
“With Give Up The Gold coming out so close to May, in honor of Mother's Day, it was my intention to connect with an organization that is in support of mothers who are in need. And coincidentally, the organization whose mission and goals resonated with me the most is named Hearts of Gold!,” says Dola. "I'm grateful to be in a position to offer my art to the global community, while supporting the efforts that wonderful organizations like Hearts of Gold and Food Bank for New York City are making to support our most vulnerable citizens during this crisis."
Rashad just released her third single, "Running in Place," and she will donate 100% of her personal proceeds earned from it during the months of June, July and August to benefit VH1’s Save the Music Foundation. Personal proceeds from her debut single "Blue" will benefit Food Bank for New York City indefinitely.
Tiffany Nicholson
