Future 40: Condola Rashad Goes Beyond Broadway in Debut Solo EP

Condola Rashad is a four-time Tony-nominated actress, best known for her work on Broadway.

Although she comes from a family of artists, Condola Rashad has had no trouble making a name for herself. The 33-year-old actress first started gaining public attention with her performance in the off-Broadway, Pulitzer-winning production "Ruined."

She has since earned four Tony Award nominations and landed a recurring role on the Showtime series "Billions." Rashad continues to push for representation of Black people in a variety of spaces because of her experience growing up in the entertainment industry under her mother, legendary actress Phylicia Rashad.

"My advice to any young performer would be, don't be afraid of the work, the award, the reward is in the work itself," she said. "And I think that we're living in a time right now where a lot of people can get away with the bare minimum, but that's not the beauty of art necessarily. The beauty is putting in the work."

Young Condola grew up studying her mom, tagging along on sets and watching every piece of production behind the scenes.

"When you don't see yourself portrayed, you start to believe that certain things are not for you," Rashad told BET. "And so by having representation, it does allow for young people to start to experience themselves differently because of what they're able to see. And I do hope that my work as an artist does add to that in some way."