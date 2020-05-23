FedEx Workers Fired For Posting Viral Video Of Racist Man Harassing Them On The Job

FedEx has denied reports it fired two of their drivers after they posted a video on social media of them confronting a customer over an alleged racist incident in Georgia.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Felinzay Darnell Lundy, one of the men who was fired, says the shipping company is not standing by its employees and denouncing the racism two of them experienced while on the job.

“Logistics workers are on the frontline of maintaining our supply chain. They are essential employees in this pandemic, regardless of their skin color,” he relayed to BET in a statement. “The only way to stem the growing tide of racism is for companies like FedEx to stand by their employees and denounce racism in all its forms. If you want your packages delivered, you must get past your biases and thank the people who deliver them, regardless of their race.”

Crump also claims Lundy was fired after the video surfaced, contrasting FedEx’s claims that they didn’t terminate his employment.

The incident, which took place in Leesburg – sitting about halfway between Atlanta and Tallahassee, Florida, was recorded by Lundy’s co-worker Antonio Braswell and shows the driver arguing with the customer.

The alleged threats were not captured on the video, but Braswell said in a Twitter post that the customer was combative to him and the other man who was not identified, and said FedEx terminated them both.

He wrote that the two men were just doing their jobs when they were verbally attacked by the unidentified customer, who is white.

“As soon we were leaving he ran out his house cursing and threatening us and we just apologized,” Braswell said. “But he kept escalating the situation then kept saying he would whoop out black a**es.”

As the clip went viral, #boycottFedEx became one of the top trending topics on Twitter, with tens of thousands of people demanding that the workers get their jobs back.

The two men have a GoFundMe account set up on their behalf by a Georgia resident that has raised $51,000 so far.