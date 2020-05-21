BoycottFedEx Trends After Black Workers Are Fired For Filming White Customer’s Racist Threats

Written by Madison J. Gray

A FedEx worker in Georgia says he and a co-worker, both African American, were fired after posting a confrontation with a white customer after delivering a package to his home. The incident, which took place in Leesburg, which sits about halfway between Atlanta and Tallahassee, Florida, was recorded by the co-worker and shows the driver arguing with the customer. The alleged threats were not captured on the video, but the worker, identified by Newsweek as Antonio Braswell, said in a Twitter post that the customer was combative to him and the other man who was not identified, and said FedEx terminated them both.

Update FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us Today .. I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19 pic.twitter.com/Fw0S5gNRso — antonio (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

He wrote that the two men were just doing their jobs when they were verbally attacked by the unidentified customer, who is white. “As soon we were leaving he ran out his house cursing and threatening us and we just apologized,” Braswell said. “But he kept escalating the situation then kept saying he would whoop out black a**es.” He said in subsequent tweets that he told his wife to call the police on them, but he started recording what happened. When police arrived, they told their side of the story, but said the individual told police “they look like they would’ve broke into my house while my wife is there.”

Mind y’all we go through this all the time he was the first to actually come at us crazy and all we doing is our job we Work 6 days out the week to deliver these packages during this coronavirus going on — antonio (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

However, FedEx said that it did not terminate the two men, who were actually employed by an independent service provider that is “no longer providing service” for the company. It did say the two men were offered employment. "We are aware of the incident in GA that led to the release of two drivers employed by a service provider,” FedEx said in a statement. "We're offering employment while investigating to ensure an appropriate outcome. We take seriously allegations of discrimination, retaliation, or improper employment actions." The two men have a GoFundMe account set up on their behalf by a Georgia resident that has raised $51,000 so far. Meanwhile, a new social media hashtag #BoycottFedEx has been spreading to support the workers. Many are saying they will no longer use the company’s services.

Until FedEx issues an apology to the two African American drivers it fired and offers them their jobs back, my company Cool Quit will not be using FedEx to deliver our medications and medical devices to our patients and will instead use USPS and other mail carriers. #BoycottFedEx — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 21, 2020

Well, #BoycottFedEx is trending on Twitter. Why? Two FedEx workers in FedEx clothes driving a FedEx truck, delivering packages during a pandemic, were fired after being insulted by a white guy, who called the police on them. Why? Because he thought they

Looked

Like

Burglars — Genius Confidence (@RobinsonJibri_) May 20, 2020

From now on, if I need a package delivered overnight, I'll be using the USPS instead of FedEx.



We NEED the USPS to deliver our absentee ballots.



We DON'T NEED FedEx to fire Black guys for standing up to racist jerks. #BoycottFedEx pic.twitter.com/XAnY2REpem — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 20, 2020