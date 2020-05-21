BoycottFedEx Trends After Black Workers Are Fired For Filming White Customer’s Racist Threats

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A FedEx worker in Georgia says he and a co-worker, both African American, were fired after posting a confrontation with a white customer after delivering a package to his home.
The incident, which took place in Leesburg, which sits about halfway between Atlanta and Tallahassee, Florida, was recorded by the co-worker and shows the driver arguing with the customer. The alleged threats were not captured on the video, but the worker, identified by Newsweek as Antonio Braswell, said in a Twitter post that the customer was combative to him and the other man who was not identified, and said FedEx terminated them both.
He wrote that the two men were just doing their jobs when they were verbally attacked by the unidentified customer, who is white.
“As soon we were leaving he ran out his house cursing and threatening us and we just apologized,” Braswell said. “But he kept escalating the situation then kept saying he would whoop out black a**es.”
He said in subsequent tweets that he told his wife to call the police on them, but he started recording what happened. When police arrived, they told their side of the story, but said the individual told police “they look like they would’ve broke into my house while my wife is there.”
However, FedEx said that it did not terminate the two men, who were actually employed by an independent service provider that is “no longer providing service” for the company. It did say the two men were offered employment.
"We are aware of the incident in GA that led to the release of two drivers employed by a service provider,” FedEx said in a statement. "We're offering employment while investigating to ensure an appropriate outcome. We take seriously allegations of discrimination, retaliation, or improper employment actions."
The two men have a GoFundMe account set up on their behalf by a Georgia resident that has raised $51,000 so far.
Meanwhile, a new social media hashtag #BoycottFedEx has been spreading to support the workers. Many are saying they will no longer use the company’s services.
Photo Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS