Black CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez Arrested While Reporting Live On Minneapolis Protests

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez was arrested by Minnesota state police along with a television crew with the network while covering the ongoing social unrest in Minneapolis sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

Jimenez, who identifies as Black and Hispanci, was giving a live report early Friday (May 29) when officers cuffed the crew and took them into custody. Police told them they were being arrested because they failed to move when ordered to, a member of the crew told CNN. A total of three people were arrested, network representatives said on social media. They were apparently released about an hour later and were shown walking out of a police precinct on live television.

Notably, Jimenez’ colleague at CNN, Josh Campbell, who is white and also covering Minneapolis was not arrested.

Jimenez explained what happened moments after he was let out. “The moment before the arrest happened we saw at least one person run past us,” he said. “After that person was apprehended they turned toward us.” He said that he spoke to one officer about where the media should be placed, to which the officer replied: “Look, I don’t know, man. I’m just following orders.”

Officers had moved in toward the crew as they went to arrest a protester behind them. Jimenez had identified himself as a journalist working for CNN, but as he explained he was put into handcuffs.

"We can move back to where you like. We are live on the air here. ... Put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way -- wherever you want us (we'll) get out of your way," Jimenez told the police. "We were just getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection.” He was put into cuffs as he was reporting live.