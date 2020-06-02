Floyd Mayweather Offers To Pay Funeral Expenses For George Floyd’s Family

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked , Mayweather said he was moved to help the family after discovering that Anzel Jennings , CEO of his music label, TMT, was a childhood friend of George Floyd’s. Jennings soon reached out to the Floyd family with an offer that Mayweather would pay for funeral services to honor the life and legacy of Floyd in Houston, Charlotte, and Minnesota.

TMZ Sports reports that on Monday afternoon (June 1) the Floyd family accepted the proposal. An $88,500 check was then obtained by TMZ confirming the cost of the funeral services that have been paid out to Robert Swearington Fort Bend Memorial.

On Thursday (May 28) an official George Floyd Memorial Fund was created on GoFundMe was first created by Floyd’s brother Philonise to cover funeral and burial expenses in addition to other assistance for the family. In less than 24 hours the fund received more than $1.7 million. As of the morning of June 2, the official memorial fund has raised $8,679,080.

