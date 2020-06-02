Floyd Mayweather Offers To Pay Funeral Expenses For George Floyd’s Family

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 10: Boxer Floyd Mayweather reveals a limited edition watch at Hublot at the Shops at Crystals on February 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Hublot)

Three funeral services will be held to honor the life and legacy of George Floyd in Houston, Charlotte, and Minnesota.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has reportedly committed to paying for the funeral expenses of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who died on May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. 

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Mayweather said he was moved to help the family after discovering that Anzel Jennings, CEO of his music label, TMT, was a childhood friend of George Floyd’s. Jennings soon reached out to the Floyd family with an offer that Mayweather would pay for funeral services to honor the life and legacy of Floyd in Houston, Charlotte, and Minnesota. 

TMZ Sports reports that on Monday afternoon (June 1) the Floyd family accepted the proposal. An $88,500 check was then obtained by TMZ confirming the cost of the funeral services that have been paid out to Robert Swearington Fort Bend Memorial. 

On Thursday (May 28) an official George Floyd Memorial Fund was created on GoFundMe was first created by Floyd’s brother Philonise to cover funeral and burial expenses in addition to other assistance for the family. In less than 24 hours the fund received more than $1.7 million. As of the morning of June 2, the official memorial fund has raised $8,679,080. 

BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.

