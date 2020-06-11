Racist Yearbook: Black Students Targeted With N-Word Slur

The principal of a high school in the Gwinnett County area of Georgia is investigating how a racist picture made it into the school’s 2019-20 yearbook.

According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV Channel 2, the image in question shows a teen holding a notebook that says “official N-word pass” with a photoshopped image of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. behind him.

“This is unacceptable, and we are currently investigating to determine who submitted this photo and how our processes did not address this before it went to print,” said Collins Hill High School Principal Kerensa Wing in an apology letter issued to parents.

She continued, "Unfortunately, ​the picture was not caught in the final proof before the yearbook went to press. That said, this photo was submitted by our yearbook staff and we are meeting with those involved to determine how that occurred. In the meantime, I want to make you aware of the steps we are taking to remove this offensive picture from our yearbook."