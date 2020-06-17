Stacey Abrams Will Appear In Voting Rights Documentary For Amazon

A new documentary about voting rights and voter suppression, prominently featuring Stacey Abrams, is set to hit Amazon later this year.

Abrams, a politician, lawyer and author, is the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives and ran for governor of Georgia in 2018. She is currently a voting rights leader and head of Fair Fight, an organization dedicated to the cause.

The documentary examines the often overlooked yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States in anticipation of the 2020 presidential election. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted American democracy from the very beginning, offering an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know are threats to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.

"Justice in our criminal justice system and the sacred right to vote are not equal for all Americans and we must find a way to change these systematic inequalities. As the 2020 election approaches, this documentary will help voters realize the power of their voices, and it will inspire them to overcome the obstacles of voter suppression,” Abrams says.

The film is directed by Oscar nominated filmmakers Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) and Lisa Cortés (The Apollo).

The film will be released later this year.