Rayshard Brooks Killing: $200K Raised For Ex Police Officer Charged With Murder

After being charged with felony murder for shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks, former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe is receiving donations to cover his legal fees covered.

RELATED: Rayshard Brooks Shooting: Atlanta DA Announces Murder Charges Against Police Officers

Thanks to the Georgia Law Enforcement Organization, nearly $200K have been raised.

According to their official website, the non-profit organization says “the fundraiser is designed to help Officer Rolfe and his family to pay for legal services and general necessities.”

More than 2,000 people have donated to the fundraiser in the wake of the Atlanta district attorney announcing yesterday (June 18) that he would charge the former officer with 11 counts.

The law enforcement organization believes that all eleven charges against the former APD officer are political.

RELATED: Rayshard Brooks’ Widow Reacts After Hearing Police Kicked Her Wounded Husband

“Officer Rolfe Was Involved In The Justified Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks On June 12th, 2020, And He Is Being Used As A Political Pawn By The District Attorney And Has Been Charged With Murder,” they write on their website.

Devin Brosnan, the second officer at the scene of the Rayshard Brooks killing, faces three charges, including aggravated assault for standing or stepping on Mr. Brooks’ shoulder after he was shot, says Fulton County District Attorney, Paul Howard.

Both men have been asked to surrender by Thursday, July 18 at 6:00 p.m. Howard has asked for a $50,000 bond for Brosnan and has recommended no bond for Rolfe.

Brooks left behind a wife, Tamika Miller, three daughters and a stepson.

If convicted, Rolfe would face life in prison or the death penalty.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.