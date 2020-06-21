Watch: J. Alexander Kueng, Cop Charged In George Floyd's Death, Get Publicly Shamed While Grocery Shopping

June 25 will mark the one month anniversary of the horrific killing of George Floyd, who died after a former officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled in his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin and the three officers who assisted him in the killing were fired from the police department, arrested and charged. One, however, was able to post a $750,000 bond and get out of custody. Now, that former officer is out grocery shopping like nothing happened — and one Minneapolis resident wasn’t having it.

J. Alexander Kueng was spotted at a Cub Foods store in the early hours on Sunday (June 21) with a pack of Oreos and a gallon of milk in his hands, headed to the checkout line. Another shopper, a woman, began recording him, outraged that a man involved in such a horrific death is able to shop in peace.

“What’s your name?” a woman taking the video asks.

“Oh, yeah that’s me,” Kueng responds.

After confirming his identity, the lady behind the camera questions Kueng for comfortably walking in public after posting $750,00 bond and being released on Friday (June 19).

“I wouldn’t call it comfortably. I would just say getting necessities,” he says.

