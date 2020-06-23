Protesters Try To Take Down Slaveowner Andrew Jackson Statue In Washington D.C.

Demonstrators in Washington D.C., attempted to topple a bronze statue of former president Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, near the White House on Monday (June 22), video footage posted on social media shows.

The Washington Post reported police disrupted their effort, dispersing the crowd before the statue could be damaged. Picketers yelling, “hey, hey, ho, ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go” surrounded it and threw ropes around it.

But U.S. Park police showed up at the scene and confronted the demonstrators, swinging batons at them and using pepper spray.