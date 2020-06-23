White Woman Arrested For Setting Fire To Wendy's Following Rayshard Brooks' Death

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Natalie White was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

A white woman has been arrested and faces charges of arson for allegedly setting fire to the Wendy's fast food restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit just apprehended Wendys arson suspect Natalie White moments ago. White is being booked into the Fulton County Jail right now. This case is being investigated by @ATLFireRescue Arson Unit. @FGTV @FultonInfo

"White is being booked into the Fulton County Jail right now," a tweet from the sheriff's office said.

Warrants were issued for White, 29, about a week after the incident. The fire, which destroyed the restaurant, occurred a day after Rayshard Brooks was killed in a police shooting in the parking lot. Brooks had fallen asleep in the drive-thru line, prompting an employee to call 911.

According to 11Alive.com, protests were happening in the area nearby when the fire broke out. In a news conference last week, the Atlanta Fire Department said it took an hour for firefighters to get through demonstrators.