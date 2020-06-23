White Woman Arrested For Setting Fire To Wendy's Following Rayshard Brooks' Death

The restaurant was where Rayshard Brooks was killed by cops.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

A white woman has been arrested and faces charges of arson for allegedly setting fire to the Wendy's fast food restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Natalie White was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

"White is being booked into the Fulton County Jail right now," a tweet from the sheriff's office said.

Warrants were issued for White, 29, about a week after the incident. The fire, which destroyed the restaurant, occurred a day after Rayshard Brooks was killed in a police shooting in the parking lot. Brooks had fallen asleep in the drive-thru line, prompting an employee to call 911.

According to 11Alive.com, protests were happening in the area nearby when the fire broke out. In a news conference last week, the Atlanta Fire Department said it took an hour for firefighters to get through demonstrators.

Photo: Atlanta Fire Department

