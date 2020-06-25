‘My Black Receipt’ Campaign Aims To Boost Black Businesses

An initiative aimed at boosting African-American-owned businesses is gaining momentum amid recent calls for racial justice and consumers are being encouraged to spend $5 million by July 6 and make more than a single purchase.

“My Black Receipt” asks people to upload their receipts from Black businesses onto its website, according to CNN. The program was started by Black upStart, which aims at training Black entrepreneurs which was founded by Kezia Williams, who also leads the United Negro College Fund’s national entrepreneurship initiative.

"When you invest and purchase from a Black-owned business, what you're really doing is strengthening the Black community," Williams said to CNN.