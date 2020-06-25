Family Harassed Over Black Lives Matter Shirts at Six Flags

A mother is claiming that Six Flags attempted to stop her family from entering a park in Georgia because they were wearing T-shirts reading “Black Lives Matter.” Now, the theme park company says the incident was a complete misunderstanding and that the shirts are allowed inside the park.

The mother, Maya Miller, described what happened to WSB-TV 2. “We just wanted to go to the park," she said. "We didn't come there for any protest or anything."

Miller says one shirt word read, “we’re tired,” while another said “I can’t breathe,” and a third reading “stop killing us.”

As the family walked into the park on Juneteenth, Miller said a security guard pulled them aside.

"She's saying, 'I need to call someone to make sure what you are wearing is not an issue.' And I said, 'Excuse me?'" Miller described. "I can't believe she would single me out. She was very loud. She embarrassed us. I simply froze."

Miller said the security guard, who was Black, called someone so she and her kids could head inside.

"Once we entered the park my whole day was shot, because I was nervous," Miller told the news station. "I didn't know if she did call the police. I saw the fear and confusion in my children's eyes."

After Miller shared her experience on social media, Six Flags saw the post and reached out. The company sent Miller a statement in which the park president offered his sincere apologies and welcomed the family back to the park as special guests. They also confirmed the shirts are allowed.

Miller is now calling on the park to do more and assure workers know what the Black Lives Matter movement stands for.