BET Awards '20: Michael B. Jordan, Laverne Cox And More Honor Black Lives Matter

While Black Lives Matter launched in 2014, civil rights leaders have been acknowledging Black lives for decades.

Therefore, James Baldiwn, a proud, Black gay man, was a perfect match for the Black Lives Matter segment of the 2020 BET Awards.

In the vintage clip, Baldwin can be heard saying, "How much time do you want for your progress?”

Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown, Debbie Allen, Idris Elba, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more said the names of Black lives we lost to white supremacist violence. Emmett Till, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, Oscar Grant, Medgar Evers, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Tamir Rice, who would have been 18 years old this week, were just a few of the names mentioned.

In addition, Dominique Fells and Riah Milton were honored, two Black trans women who were brutally killed this month.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrise Cullours closed with, “We will not lose.”

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests.




