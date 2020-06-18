Arrest Warrant Issued In Black Transgender Woman’s Death

On June 8, the body of 27-year-old Dominique Fells was found dismembered on the banks of the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.



An arrest warrant has now been issued for the suspect, 36-year-old Akhenaton Jones.

CBS reports the Philadelphia police found a hazmat suit, blood stains and a grinding tool with blood in Jones’ home.



Fells’ aunt Germyce Williams said to CBS, “Turn him in! This was a gruesome death. How anybody could do this to another human being is just so heartless and cruel. No mother should have to go through this, and I'm speaking for my sister-in-law."

She also added, “We were always concerned about her. Whenever we saw her we’d say, ‘Listen, be careful, make sure that you’re safe, because we knew that there’s a lot of hate out there for transgender.'”