Ice T's Wife Coco Austin Shares Devastating Update About Her Father's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ice T's wife, model Coco Austin, has opened up about her father's COVID-19 diagnosis and warns that the experience is devastating.

According to the Ice Loves Coco star, her father is "at the point where he can’t even talk," and he's become "so frustrated that he’s in this position that he doesn’t want to get on the phone." The actress added that two of her aunts also contracted the coronavirus.

"It’s like, 'Oh my God, like, my family is falling apart,' " Coco told Page Six. "We’re here thinking we came to Arizona to get away from the craziness in New York and New Jersey, and I feel like we now swallowed it up in the spike that just happened here."

"To know that the most healthy person in this family is about to go on a ventilator, they’re talking about that, which is really hard because I’m pretty much the next of kin," she said. "I have a really big family and they put it in my hands to make these decisions, so it’s been really hard to have to even talk about."

"I’ve been sending as much love as I can, but there’s only so much I can do from a distance," Coco said. "I want to be in the room with him right now and hold his hands, and just let him know that his family loves him, to push through, and this is too early for him to go."

She also shared a heartbreaking tribute to her dad on Instagram. "My, tough as an ox dad, the one that never goes to the doctor, the one that doesn't even take tylenol for pain, the one that never EVER gets sick, where talking about the original Steve Austin (cuz thats his real name) is in the ICU requiring oxygen for #covid19," she captioned a pic of the two of them embracing. "He is having trouble breathing and feels like he is being stabbed with pins throughout his body .. For all the people that say it cant happen to your family..think again ..Sending happy thoughts to my father and all the families that are dealing with it also sending prayers to 2 of my aunts who also have covid seems they all got it at the same time."

See Coco's full post below: