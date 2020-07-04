Rachel Dolezal Claims Black People Are Telling Her 'This Is Your Moment' After George Floyd's Death

And now, a word from Rachel Dolezal about Black Lives Matter, the death of George Floyd and the movement to defund the police.

Dolezal, a white woman who became a viral sensation in 2015 after she was outed for posing as a Black woman for over a decade, is speaking up in the wake of police brutality protests across the country — but her words may not be what anybody wants to hear.

The single mom of three, who changed her legal name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in 2017 but still goes by Rachel socially, says she’s been "energized by the drive for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death," according to the New York Post.

Dolezal concedes that the Black Lives Matter movement in her area of Spokane, Washington has declined her offer to get involved, though she says she has good relationships with individual protesters and members of the Black community. In fact, according to her, many of her supporters believe "this is her moment."