Rachel Dolezal Claims Black People Are Telling Her 'This Is Your Moment' After George Floyd's Death

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
And now, a word from Rachel Dolezal about Black Lives Matter, the death of George Floyd and the movement to defund the police.
Dolezal, a white woman who became a viral sensation in 2015 after she was outed for posing as a Black woman for over a decade, is speaking up in the wake of police brutality protests across the country — but her words may not be what anybody wants to hear.
The single mom of three, who changed her legal name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in 2017 but still goes by Rachel socially, says she’s been "energized by the drive for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death," according to the New York Post.
Dolezal concedes that the Black Lives Matter movement in her area of Spokane, Washington has declined her offer to get involved, though she says she has good relationships with individual protesters and members of the Black community. In fact, according to her, many of her supporters believe "this is her moment."
View this post on Instagram
I joined the #BLM protest down at City Hall today. Hats off to the #blm organizers for a powerful format (we laid down on the ground collectively and repeated all George Floyd’s final words for the duration of his final 9 min of life). I laid in the same spot where my sons laid when I led the first #blacklivesmatter protests in Spokane in 2014 (emotions!) So much has changed since then, and although I am still condemned if I speak and damned if I’m silent, I press on always in the cause for justice, equity & inclusion. Here is the sign I made for today. For those of you not from Spokane, I’ve underlined the local names that have not been shared beyond our region. The names from the front continue (Laquan...McDonald) to the back of the sign, with a call for conviction & sentencing for killer cops. #presson #marchon #nojusticenopeace #nokillerpolice #indict #convict #sendkillercopstojail #saytheirnames💔
“Overwhelmingly, most people I hear from are Black or mixed or non-white in some way and a lot of people have said 'this is your moment, you’re vindicated,'” Dolezal tells the Post. “I have received hundreds of messages. Most of it’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
She continues that, in the years since the 2015 scandal exploded, "I have received a lot of apologies from people who jumped on the bandwagon on social media."
Despite a high-profile Netflix documentary, Dolezal has been struggling financially since she was exposed for posing as Black and lost her jobs at the NAACP and at the Africana Studies department of Eastern Washington University.
In 2019, she was accused of welfare fraud for not reporting $84,000 in earnings from her memoir Full Color to the state’s Department of Social and Health Services.
These days, Dolezal is braiding hair for cash and trying to sell her art for $1000 a piece, including one she calls “Truth be Told,” which features white busts of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Franklin Roosevelt, splattered with red paint. She's also selling "skin tone masks" online:
View this post on Instagram
Ok WA state, it looks like face masks are going to be mandated in public starting Friday June 26. I designed my neutral mask collection back in March on zazzle.com to celebrate 9 different skin tone shades & also have other designs with my artwork on face masks. Shop now at zazzle.com @zazzle **note: I don’t ship products from my zazzle store, so contact zazzle directly for any shipping inquiries. #facemasks #essentials #skintones #melanin #naturalfacemasks #neutralstyle #genderneutral #covidmasks
Instagram: Rachel Dolezal
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS