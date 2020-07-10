‘Karen’ Embarrasses Herself Telling Black Man He Doesn’t Live In His Own Home

A white woman was caught on video in another incident in which she tries to criminalize a Black man for doing nothing more than simply sitting outside his own home.

TooFab.com posted the video of the unidentified man waiting on his son to come out while the woman, also unidentified, stands on his porch telling him that he did not live at the residence.

“This lady’s crazy, y’all,” he says, in the video, which was posted to Reddit. “I’m at my house.” The woman challenges him, saying “why don’t you come into your f*****g house.”

So he walks up to the door and enters as normal. “Another white lady pulling some old bullcrap,” he replies. A housemate confirms that the man does live at the house. It is unclear what the location of the incident is. The video was posted to YouTube July 9.