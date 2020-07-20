Rep. John Lewis Funeral Arrangements Being Developed

Funeral plans for Georgia congressman Rep. John Lewis, have not yet been announced, but memorials are expected to take place in Washington D.C., Atlanta and in his birthplace of Troy, Alabama, according to a reports.

Lewis died Friday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer at age 80.

“While we grieved the loss of this legend, we are blessed to know that he touched so many people on every corner of the globe,” said his brother, Henry Grant Lewis during a family press conference, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

During the appearance, he was joined by two more of Lewis’ brothers, Freddie and Samuel Lewis; his son Jerrick Lewis; and the congressman’s son, John-Miles Lewis.

Just hours before Lewis passed, fellow Civil Rights Movement luminary Rev. C.T. Vivian also died of natural causes at age 95. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m.

There has been no announcement on whether Lewis’ body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol building, but his fellow congressman, Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings was given the honor after his passing in October 2019. He was the first African American to lie in state at the location.

Sunday night, a candlelight vigil in Lewis’ honor took place in downtown Atlanta where his own constituents remembered the impact he had.

“He was a part of Martin Luther King,” Atlanta resident Charlotte Dean told WSB-TV while in attendance. “He had the same beliefs as King, and it was like we lost Martin Luther King all over again to me.”



President Trump ordered that flags at the White House be flown at half-staff for part of Saturday, but Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Karen Bass said that flags should remain in that position until after his funeral.

“The nation is mourning the loss of an icon, people around the world know the difference that Mr. Lewis made in this country and we need to leave it at that. Now [Trump is] lowering flags for a day, I hope that the flags are lowered until Mr. Lewis is put to rest,” Bass said during an appearance on MSNBC.