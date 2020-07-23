LeBron James' Nonprofit To Open Housing For Disadvantaged Families

As Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James heads back to the court for the beginning of the abridged NBA season, his charitable organization is also turning its attention back to his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The units are intended to give needy families immediate shelter in cases of homelessness, domestic violence and other issues. It will also serve meals to the families. Among its several amenities, It also has a study space, a physical activity area, and a community garden in which families will learn to grow and harvest their own fruits and vegetables.

The facility will also offer its residents training in financial literacy, cooking, home repair and basic sewing, according to the station. The location is about a mile from the Foundation’s I PROMISE School and will allow students to have housing and remain in classes.

“Being able to offer this safe haven for our families is transformational in every sense of the word,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation said when construction was first announced. “This is about more than just getting kids to school. This is about keeping them alive. We’re seeing families struggling every day with very real and oftentimes unexpected issues that turn their worlds upside down. This will allow the family time and opportunities to grow while not worrying if they’ll have a roof over their heads.”