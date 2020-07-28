Herman Cain Still Hospitalized Three Weeks After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Radio Journalist honoree: Herman Cain, host of The Herman Cain Show, speaks at the Third Annual Multicultural Media Correspondents Dinner at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, May 24, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)

The 74-year-old refused to wear a mask at a Trump rally last month.

Former Republican presidential candidate and enthusiastic Trump supporter Herman Cain is still fighting the coronavirus. He has been hospitalized more than three weeks after he was first diagnosed. 

According to a statement via Twitter on July 27, “We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong.”

The 74-year-old cancer survivor was in attendance at Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally on June 20. At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended that rally in Tulsa tested positive for COVID-19.

Cain posted a photo of himself at the Tulsa rally next to other attendees without a mask. 

 

