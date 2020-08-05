Amazon Sold Shoes Using The N-Word To Describe Their Color

Amazon is facing backlash after it featured brown shoes for sale that were described as “n****r brown.”

A British lawmaker discovered the listing while shopping online and the listing has since been taken down. The fact that it was ever able to be featured on the retail giant’s website has many prompting for tighter controls on its item descriptions.

"Just buying brown brogues tonight leads to this racist micro aggression. Is it 2020 or 1720? Please ⁦⁦@amazon⁩ take it down," David Lammy wrote on Monday (August 3) next to a picture of the item description.

