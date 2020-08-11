Ahmaud Arbery Update: Accused Killers Gregory and Travis McMichael Request Release On Bond

Two of the men involved in the death of Ahmaud Arbery weren’t arrested and charged until 73 days after the 25-year-old was killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia.

Now they are asking to be released on bond and for some of the charges to be dropped.



According to 11 Alive, attorneys for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who are father and son, said in court filings “that the judge should reject the indictment's malice murder charge and a second charge that the McMichaels attempted to commit the crime of false imprisonment.”



They are also asking to be released on bond.



The judge has yet to respond to both of their requests, which were filed on August 6



A bond request has been denied for William Bryan Jr., who is accused of following Gregory and Travis McMichael in their truck as they drove behind Arbery armed with a handgun and shotgun.

Bryan is also under investigation for child molestation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, News4Jax reports.

The three men were indicted by a grand jury on June 24.The indictment issued nine formal charges against the three men, including malice murder; four counts of felony murder; two counts of aggravated assault; false imprisonment; and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Back in May, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, called for the death penalty, telling TMZ, "Coming from my point of view, my son died, so they should die as well. I would like for all hands that were involved, that played a part in my son’s murder to be prosecuted to the highest.”

