Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Reportedly Being Investigated For Sex Crimes

One of the three white men charged in the horrific killing of Ahmaud Arbery earlier this year is reportedly being investigated for alleged sex crimes, according to the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation).

NBC News reports that on Friday (July 17), the GBI announced that William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr., the man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s death, was being investigated for sex crimes, which was requested by the Camden County Sheriff's Office on July 15.

The outlet also reports, “A prosecutor had mentioned the GBI sex-crimes probe in passing during Bryan’s bail hearing in the Arbery case on Friday afternoon, but his defense lawyer did not address the investigation in court.”

Posting a statement on Twitter, the GBI shared the latest information regarding Bryan and that the Camden County Sheriff’s Office had jurisdiction in the case.

“The Glynn County Police Department requested that the GBI initiate a sex crimes investigation based on allegations made against William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr.