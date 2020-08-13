Breonna Taylor Update: Family Meets With Kentucky Attorney General About Investigation

Written by Madison J. Gray

The family of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman who was slain by police in a botched March drug raid, met Wednesday (August 12) with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron about the ongoing investigation into her death. Little was revealed after the meeting about the progress of the investigation, but Cameron’s office said that he personally expressed his condolences to the family and that the probe continues. "Our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth," Cameron’s spokesperson Elizabeth Kuhn said in a news release, according to local station WLKY.

(2/2) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 12, 2020

Taylor, 26, an EMT, was killed March 13 when Louisville officers Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Det. Brett Hankison and Det. Myles Cosgrove, entered her apartment under a "no-knock" warrant. But the suspect they were attempting to arrest had already been taken into custody earlier in the day. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, believing they were intruders, fired a shot, wounding one of the officers. He faced charges, but they were dropped later. Hankison was later fired for his role in the shooting.



At a Thursday (August 13) press conference, Lonita Baker, one of the attorneys representing Taylor’s family said that the expectation is that upon completion of the investigation that one or more of the officers responsible are held accountable for her death.

"We want any officer involved -- it may be two, it may be four -- but anyone who was involved we want held accountable," Baker said. The family and their attorneys also said that they met with Louisville mayor Greg Fischer on how the city can heal from the fallout of Taylor's death. "At this point it's bigger than Breonna, it's bigger than just Black lives," said Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer. "It's about bridging the gaps between us and the police. It's about bringing back the communities, it's about being able to stand up for each other.



“There definitely should not be another Breonna Taylor anywhere,” she said.